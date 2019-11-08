58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A story of dueling quid pro quos

By David Jaronik, Pahrump
November 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Nov. 5 letter, Sherry Hobbs says that President Donald Trump is guilty of quid pro quo. I wonder what she believes about the former vice president bragging about getting the Ukraine prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold U.S. taxpayer dollars. That prosecutor was investigating Burisma, which was paying his son.

Joe Biden’s quid pro quo was to “stop” an investigation of corruption, while the president’s quid pro quo was to get cooperation into a corruption probe involving U.S. taxpayer money, no matter the source of the corruption.

There are many nervous swamp creatures worrying about everything being exposed. Look what political commentator John Solomon just released under the freedom of information act.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clients try to keep warm at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in L ...
LETTER: A matter of priorities
Robin Skone-Palmer Las Vegas

Feed and shelter for illegal immigrants, but not for our own people.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Quid pro quo or extortion?
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

President Donald Trump was trying to serve his own interests, not the interests of the country.

(Getty)
LETTER: Don’t knock VA health care
Gary Lewey Las Vegas

I am a 72-year-old veteran who has only VA medical insurance. I would favor Medicare for All.