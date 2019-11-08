LETTER: A story of dueling quid pro quos

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In her Nov. 5 letter, Sherry Hobbs says that President Donald Trump is guilty of quid pro quo. I wonder what she believes about the former vice president bragging about getting the Ukraine prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold U.S. taxpayer dollars. That prosecutor was investigating Burisma, which was paying his son.

Joe Biden’s quid pro quo was to “stop” an investigation of corruption, while the president’s quid pro quo was to get cooperation into a corruption probe involving U.S. taxpayer money, no matter the source of the corruption.

There are many nervous swamp creatures worrying about everything being exposed. Look what political commentator John Solomon just released under the freedom of information act.