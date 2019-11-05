LETTER: Quid pro quo or extortion?

President Donald Trump was trying to serve his own interests, not the interests of the country.

In his Monday letter on President Donald Trump, Joseph Kane misses the point. Yes, negotiations always involve quid pro quo. The issue is that Mr. Trump withheld promised funds from Ukraine to get dirt on a political rival. This is more extortion than quid pro quo. He was trying to serve his own interests, not the interests of the country.

As to his statement that “President Trump is an expert on quid pro quo and always gets something in return,” this is not borne out by facts. There are many examples, but North Korea comes to mind. North Korea got the U.S. and South Korea to halt joint war exercises. We got what in return?