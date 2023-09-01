LETTER: A tale of seven presidents

(The Associated Press)

Since 1980, we’ve seen seven individuals hold the office of president. Ronald Reagan, the Bush’s and Donald Trump came into office with wealth created in the private sector and business community. Mr. Trump actually donated his annual salary every year he served.

Then we’ve had Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. All middle-class coming into office and now all multi-millionaires. When I went to school, I excelled in math. But I’m having a problem figuring this out.