Letters

LETTER: A tale of two candidates

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
March 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Informed voters will take note that none of the current president’s physical and mental infirmities are caused by political opponents. These infirmities are obvious, inarguable and have been present for quite a while (“Lying dog-faced pony soldier”).

All of the former president’s legal issues are the result of baseless vendettas by political enemies who hate him. Each indictment or lawsuit coincidentally is initiated by someone who has declared beforehand that he or she was out to get the former president, and/or is the first time the law has been interpreted or employed in that way.

