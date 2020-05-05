LETTER: A way out of Nevada’s looming budget hole

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Nevada’s economy is going to suffer from this pandemic, and we will need to find new ways to balance the budget. Gov. Steve Sisolak is predicting budget cuts.

Our state and local governments depend on taxes from tourism, hotels and casinos, retailers and restaurants, to name a few. How to make up for the closures? Why not a lottery that many have wanted for years?

Why not put a booth in sports book areas in the casinos that want it? We have a retired community as well as others in Nevada who would welcome a lottery as a great means of recovery.