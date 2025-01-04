LETTER: Actions speak louder than words

Wasn’t it just a week or two after the 2024 presidential election that President Joe Biden invited President-elect Donald Trump to the White House to meet and discuss what he touted as steps to assure a smooth transition of power? Talk about a sleight of hand. But not surprising though for the outgoing administration: say one thing, do another.

Actions speak louder than words and Mr. Biden’s say one thing and do another. It is truly representative of the integrity and character of him and his administration. Let’s dole out $1 billion here, throw another $2.3 there there, commuting the death sentences of 37 individuals who had committed heinous murders, invoked his own brand of subterfuge by attempting to auction off southern border wall materials. Yup, speaks loudly of his integrity.

But for those of us still in disbelief, what else would you expect from a president who protected and served only his own and his family’s personal interests versus those of the 340 million people he was elected to support?

Inauguration can’t come soon enough, America deserves better. Long live the true Biden “legacy.”