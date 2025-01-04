45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Actions speak louder than words

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation C ...
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
More Stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A state drink for Nevada?
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LETTER: Visa and American tech workers
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Time for a fair tax system
Elon Musk. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
LETTER: Elon Musk can be a benefit to Donald Trump
T. Mayer Las Vegas
January 3, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Wasn’t it just a week or two after the 2024 presidential election that President Joe Biden invited President-elect Donald Trump to the White House to meet and discuss what he touted as steps to assure a smooth transition of power? Talk about a sleight of hand. But not surprising though for the outgoing administration: say one thing, do another.

Actions speak louder than words and Mr. Biden’s say one thing and do another. It is truly representative of the integrity and character of him and his administration. Let’s dole out $1 billion here, throw another $2.3 there there, commuting the death sentences of 37 individuals who had committed heinous murders, invoked his own brand of subterfuge by attempting to auction off southern border wall materials. Yup, speaks loudly of his integrity.

But for those of us still in disbelief, what else would you expect from a president who protected and served only his own and his family’s personal interests versus those of the 340 million people he was elected to support?

Inauguration can’t come soon enough, America deserves better. Long live the true Biden “legacy.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pickleball players compete in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: BLM in a Santa Claus suit
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas

Such exciting news. All of us retired persons will soon have a new pickleball complex in the northwest Las Vegas area. Just what I requested from Santa.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: We need new bureaucrats
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Las Vegas taxpayers burdened by rising road project costs.

MORE STORIES