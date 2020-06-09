70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: After Floyd killing, our democracy is at stake

Louis Cafone Las Vegas
June 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 8, 2020 - 9:14 pm

I watched the funeral of George Floyd. And it occurred to me, in my moment of grief and sadness, that it also represents the potential funeral of our very democracy.

We must seize this moment in our history to come together as one nation and one people and demand an end to the institutional and systemic racism that has existed in our country for 400 years. We must demand an end to the violence perpetrated on our fellow citizens.

Unless we, as a people, acknowledge and discuss, in civilized discourse, the reality that we live in two different Americas and openly expose the racist history of our country and the stain it has left upon all us, nothing will change. This discussion must take place on all levels. In our homes, schools, and in local, state and federal institutions.

Until we do so our country will remain a divided nation and is sure to perish under the burden.

MOST READ
1
Travelers head home after weekend at Las Vegas casinos
Travelers head home after weekend at Las Vegas casinos
2
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
3
Coronavirus strain in Nevada may be more contagious
Coronavirus strain in Nevada may be more contagious
4
Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend
Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend
5
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST