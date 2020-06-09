LETTER: After Floyd killing, our democracy is at stake

We must seize this moment in our history to come together as one nation and one people.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, second from right, and First Lady Sarah Clarke, right pause before George Floyd's casket Thursday, June 4, 2020, before a memorial service for Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

I watched the funeral of George Floyd. And it occurred to me, in my moment of grief and sadness, that it also represents the potential funeral of our very democracy.

We must seize this moment in our history to come together as one nation and one people and demand an end to the institutional and systemic racism that has existed in our country for 400 years. We must demand an end to the violence perpetrated on our fellow citizens.

Unless we, as a people, acknowledge and discuss, in civilized discourse, the reality that we live in two different Americas and openly expose the racist history of our country and the stain it has left upon all us, nothing will change. This discussion must take place on all levels. In our homes, schools, and in local, state and federal institutions.

Until we do so our country will remain a divided nation and is sure to perish under the burden.