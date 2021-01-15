LETTER: Age is an arbitrary factor in COVID priority list

(Getty Images)

Count me among the growing group of Nevadans who believe the tiered system for administering COVID vaccinations is overly simplistic and arbitrary. It makes no sense to restrict tier two members strictly according to age, for instance. I have a 22 year-old son who has had Type 1 diabetes since age seven. The consequences for him if he catches COVID would be devastating.

To be brutally honest, it makes little sense to force a young man who potentially has 70-80 years of life ahead of him to wait for a vaccination while those 75 and older go to the head of the line.

There are many people in our community who, through no fault of their own, have just as a high a risk of dying from COVID as the people in upper age groups, and it is patently unfair to make them wait longer to be vaccinated.

It makes even less sense to slavishly abide by the overly simplistic guidelines set up by the governor given that huge numbers of upper-tier members who are eligible for the vaccine are refusing it. It is high time to revise this poorly conceived strategy.