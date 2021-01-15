52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Age is an arbitrary factor in COVID priority list

Andy Windes Las Vegas
January 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Count me among the growing group of Nevadans who believe the tiered system for administering COVID vaccinations is overly simplistic and arbitrary. It makes no sense to restrict tier two members strictly according to age, for instance. I have a 22 year-old son who has had Type 1 diabetes since age seven. The consequences for him if he catches COVID would be devastating.

To be brutally honest, it makes little sense to force a young man who potentially has 70-80 years of life ahead of him to wait for a vaccination while those 75 and older go to the head of the line.

There are many people in our community who, through no fault of their own, have just as a high a risk of dying from COVID as the people in upper age groups, and it is patently unfair to make them wait longer to be vaccinated.

It makes even less sense to slavishly abide by the overly simplistic guidelines set up by the governor given that huge numbers of upper-tier members who are eligible for the vaccine are refusing it. It is high time to revise this poorly conceived strategy.

MOST READ
1
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
2
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
3
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
4
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
5
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Annie Black (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Will Annie Black denounce the rhetoric?
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Donald Trump has called on the most rabid of his followers to come to Washington to try to subvert the will of the people. It makes me wonder what Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black was doing there.

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
LETTER: Time to reign in Big Tech with federal regulation
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Democracy dies in darkness. The most basic constitutional right includes free speech and the right to public assembly (whether in person or virtually). Big Tech apparently couldn’t care less.