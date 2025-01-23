37°F
Letters

LETTER: All Americans pay for California’s follies

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Of course, Las Vegas used more water last year
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: LA fires and common sense
Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways
Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
LETTER: A tale of two fish
Phil Winter Henderson
January 22, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I have lived in California and Maui. Like thousands of others, I left both states because of government incompetence and misguided thinking, which drove up the cost of living. I experienced some of the heartbreak caused by the Maui wildfires. We now have the same anguish with greater devastation in California.

The people of Hawaii and California continue to elect politicians who are fiscally incompetent and void of common sense. Every taxpayer in America will pay for their failure to manage their states responsibly. Both states have neglected fire mitigation for years and both wasted billions on a failed rail system. Who foots the bill? Every hard-working U.S. taxpayer.

Americans are generous, caring people. But it is time for tough love. Those who continue to elect incompetent politicians should be held accountable. Why should hard-working taxpayers across America pay for stinking thinking?

