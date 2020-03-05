61°F
Letters

LETTER: All that “experience” on the Democratic debate stage

John Severson Henderson
March 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

One-hundred and seven years. That is the number of years in Washington for the three senators and former vice president who are running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

At the last debate, we heard how bad things are, and that it is President Donald Trump’s fault (three years in office). If those candidates are so good, why is this country in the mess they describe? There is an adage that leads us to examine what people have done versus what they say. Those might be wise words of counsel to voters.

