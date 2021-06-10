83°F
Letters

LETTER: Alter the Second Amendment

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
June 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
In response to Alfred Dushman’s June 2 letter to the Review-Journal on gun control: Mr. Dushman is a very lucky man. He is absolutely certain that he and all members of his family will never be threatened with death or grave bodily injury at the hands of another in the home, workplace or any public venue.

As a sane, law-abiding, American citizen, I prefer not to face evil empty handed. Mr. Dushman should not try to second guess the wisdom and intent of our Founding Fathers.

