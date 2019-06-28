88°F
Letters

LETTER: America doesn’t have a gun violence “epidemic”

Jerry Gordon Henderson
June 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Before you believe some anti-gun media outlets when they refer to the gun violence “epidemic” in America, read the FBI statistics: Violent crime has been on the decline for decades. In 2016 violent crimes were 12.3 percent below what they were in 2007. This had been the trend since the early 1990s. So where’s the “epidemic”?

Could it be happening because more Americans are taking their safety and that of their loved ones into their own hands?

LETTER: Beware of fascism
Juan N. Valdez Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root writes about a plan to “make America American again” and lists 10 proposed executive orders to “stop illegal immigration.” Coincidence?

LETTER: Democrats, free college and reparations
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I am intrigued with two issues that are gaining traction: Free college (coupled with debt forgiveness of existing college loans) and reparations for the descendants of slaves.

LETTER: ‘What’s a dean?’
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

I know well about deans in higher education, but I’ve never heard of a dean in K-12. So I assumed “dean” was a new title for “assistant principal.”

LETTER: The mystery of environmental NIMBYism
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

The very people who claim we are destroying the planet and must get off fossil fuels are the ones who fight the attempts to do just that.