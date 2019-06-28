LETTER: America doesn’t have a gun violence “epidemic”

Before you believe some anti-gun media outlets when they refer to the gun violence “epidemic” in America, read the FBI statistics: Violent crime has been on the decline for decades. In 2016 violent crimes were 12.3 percent below what they were in 2007. This had been the trend since the early 1990s. So where’s the “epidemic”?

Could it be happening because more Americans are taking their safety and that of their loved ones into their own hands?