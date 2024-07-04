102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: America’s gun culture

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(AP Photo/John Locher)
LETTER: Nevadans showing how democracy works
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Biden’s issues should be no surprise
Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
July 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

A Saturday letter writer argued that our gun culture is like cancer. But do Americans have a choice? I suspect that the majority of Americans who bought guns didn’t really want to have one.

Owning a gun carries a great responsibility. The day you have to use it, you might end the life of a person. But do Americans have any choice? Look at the crime rates in many major cities — New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, to mention a few. No one is safe to walk in these cities. Even at home you no longer feel safe.

We as Americans have been left with no other choice but to learn how we can protect our families.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

LETTER: We have become numb
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

Mass shootings don’t get our attention anymore.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Consideration should be given to installing tire-shredding spikes at freeway exit ramps, preventing vehicles from entering from the wrong direction.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOON: The Fourth
recommend 2
EDITORIAL: Celebrating history: A republic, if you can keep it
recommend 3
COMMENTARY: Any day is Flag Day
recommend 4
Second of two apartment fires damages 12 units
recommend 5
The numbers agree: Gray making big impact on Aces since return
recommend 6
Cooling stations are refuges for homeless, vulnerable: ‘It’s way too hot’