LETTER: America’s gun culture

We as Americans have been left with no other choice but to learn how we can protect our families.

A Saturday letter writer argued that our gun culture is like cancer. But do Americans have a choice? I suspect that the majority of Americans who bought guns didn’t really want to have one.

Owning a gun carries a great responsibility. The day you have to use it, you might end the life of a person. But do Americans have any choice? Look at the crime rates in many major cities — New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, to mention a few. No one is safe to walk in these cities. Even at home you no longer feel safe.

