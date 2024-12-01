46°F
Letters

LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3

LETTER: Yes, Biden made the country better off economically
LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
LETTER: Give the sanctuary city mayors what they want
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Joe Stockman Henderson
November 30, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Re: The Nov. 24 commentary, “Lessons from Nevada’s Question 3” by Kyle Bailey:

Mr. Bailey tells us that he didn’t agree how the out-of-state donors ran the “Yes on Question 3” campaign, but he is in favor of ranked-choice voting in Nevada because he knows that “Nevadans are frustrated with politics as usual and know that our system isn’t working like it should.”

I agree that the out-of-state blue donors spent tens of millions of dollars trying to convince us that solders and veterans can’t vote unless we vote yes on Question 3, while never mentioning that it also included ranked-choice voting.

The good news is that Nevada voters and those in other states where ranked-choice voting was on the ballet voted no. Also, there are 10 other states, mostly red, where ranked-choice voting is banned.

The 2024 election showed that Nevada voters are smart and loudly said that the system is working like it should.

LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
LETTER: The climate summit charade
LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans
