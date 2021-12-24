54°F
LETTER: An ode to grass

Drew Kelley Goldfield
December 23, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow Erik Verduzco on Twitter @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada in the 21st century: You can smoke grass, but you can’t walk on it.

