85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Animal horror stories in Las Vegas

Brett Sears Las Vegas
September 30, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It seems that Las Vegas is not a very good place for animals.

It was reported recently that another dolphin has died at the Mirage’s dolphin compound — the third since April. These were all young animals. Another recent report was about the deplorable conditions at The Animal Foundation. Things such as this should never happen in an animal shelter.

Then we have a pet store offering puppies for sale: “Zero down, low interest payments.” In other words, subprime loans for living creatures.

Not to forget the unknown person or persons executing horses at Red Rock.

What does it take for people to notice that something is wrong here? If we can’t care for our animals any better than this, it doesn’t say much for the people involved. Maybe we need some other people to get involved — like, people who actually want to take good care of animals.

MOST READ
1
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
2
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
3
Small earthquake rattles Las Vegas area
Small earthquake rattles Las Vegas area
4
Franco Dragone, Vegas entertainment visionary, dies at 69
Franco Dragone, Vegas entertainment visionary, dies at 69
5
City of Las Vegas loses another Badlands case
City of Las Vegas loses another Badlands case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST