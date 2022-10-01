LETTER: Animal horror stories in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It seems that Las Vegas is not a very good place for animals.

It was reported recently that another dolphin has died at the Mirage’s dolphin compound — the third since April. These were all young animals. Another recent report was about the deplorable conditions at The Animal Foundation. Things such as this should never happen in an animal shelter.

Then we have a pet store offering puppies for sale: “Zero down, low interest payments.” In other words, subprime loans for living creatures.

Not to forget the unknown person or persons executing horses at Red Rock.

What does it take for people to notice that something is wrong here? If we can’t care for our animals any better than this, it doesn’t say much for the people involved. Maybe we need some other people to get involved — like, people who actually want to take good care of animals.