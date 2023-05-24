LETTER: Another $2B won’t improve Nevada student achievement

The additional $2 billion being infused into public education will not result in increased student achievement.

The additional $2 billion being infused into public education will not result in increased student achievement. The governor’s budget doesn’t do anything to enhance teachers’ knowledge of the content they teach. It does nothing to improve their ability to teach that content in understandable terms. It offers little in resources that support that content or strategies that assess student learning in meaningful ways.

Lawmakers, while they say they are concerned about teacher quality, have done nothing to assure that the community, parents and students have highly qualified teachers in their classrooms.

As the former (Clark County) sheriff (now Gov. Joe Lombardo) knows, training is essential to having an effective police force. Why didn’t he apply that knowledge to public education? Professional development in the content teachers’ teach is essential to having effective teachers.

Parents know there is a teacher shortage, that their students have underqualified teachers, substitutes covering classes, etc. Why aren’t our elected officials addressing teacher quality that affects our students?

Achievement is important. But when students have ineffective teachers, they tend to act up, creating discipline issues. They skip classes and create safety issues in schools.