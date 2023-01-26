LETTER: Another dangerous driver games the system

(AP Photo/Jennifer C. Kerr)

Another driver who thinks he can just do what he wants on the streets of our city because a judge decides to dumb it down to a parking citation (Saturday Review-Journal). And Erin Breen of UNLV states, “Somewhere along the line, people have got to get angry enough to start saying, ‘Why aren’t we holding these people responsible?’ ” No, don’t blame people who read about this daily occurrence or the people who have been killed by these drivers. The laws are already in place, and it is high time the city, county, state and all the powers-that-be get busy making sure these breakers of the law are made to pay the price to begin with.

I see nothing but infractions every single time I am out on the streets of Las Vegas and Henderson. It is a free-for-all, and we who are the good drivers sometimes pay the price.