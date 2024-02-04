LETTER: Another scam in Clark County probate court

This appears to be another way to transfer the wealth of the older generation into the pockets of other people, rather that the rightful heirs. Just another scam.

I have been reading the Review-Journal’s excellent investigative series “Lost Legacy.” It looks into the selling of deceased people’s homes as a profitable business, with the heirs frequently being left empty handed.

This sounds like yet another racket of the probate court cronies, just a different flavor than the guardianship scams we hear so much about. The chart presented clearly shows that companies are reaping big paydays from probate sales. Yes, people are making big money here, through commissions, administrator fees, legal fees and whatever “foreclosure monitoring” and “abatement services” are.

