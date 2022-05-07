LETTER: Anti-women Republicans wake a sleeping giant

Chelsie Shurtleff demonstrates outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Republicans, did you notice the number of people demonstrating over the abortion draft opinion? You probably did, because there were a lot. Did you notice that the Supreme Court just wakened the sleeping tiger? It did. Did you think that Democrats were going to sleepily walk through the next election, handing over the reins of power to you?

If you did, you may be in for a rude awakening. You folks just hit women in the gut with your attack on their freedom as citizens of this country. Do you think they don’t care about their right to their own personal freedom? If you do, you went to sleep in 1950 and you are yet to wake up. Argue as you will, the women of this country will not listen to you, and they now clearly know who the enemy is.