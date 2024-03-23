66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Appeasing Putin is a recipe for disaster

Bill Minarik Las Vegas
March 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

‘In his Saturday letter to the editor, Bob Valentine writes what appears to be a repeat of the letter that Neville Chamberlain wrote to Winston Churchill on the eve of World War II suggesting that Great Britain should work to appease Adolf Hitler by allowing him to annex the Sudetenland. In this case, Mr. Valentine suggests that Vladimir Putin is in the process of rescuing thousands of ethnic Russians from Ukraine.

The facts are, however, that when the Soviet Union dissolved, all of the countries therein had the choice of becoming part of the Russian Federation or becoming an independent sovereign nation. Countries made their choice, and that was that.

Putin, though, felt the Soviet bloc should have stayed together and indicated that he would strive to make that happen again. “Rescuing” Russians from Ukraine is a lame excuse for war. Any of those people in Ukraine could move to Russia where they would be greeted with open arms. Putin needs to be stopped here or it will be World War III.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
Diane Rhodes Henderson

The tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians, passed from generation to generation, says that when riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Anyone who believes that economic and/or population growth can continue on the finite Earth is a fool.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin a misunderstood lamb?
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Putin won’t stop his plan of aggression. He has big plans to control as much of Europe as he can. Putin threatens the West with annihilation biweekly.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Bernie’s world
Darlene Nix Henderson

More bad ideas from Vermont senator.

As they clinch their respective nominations, Americans continue to dislike both BIden and Trump.
CARTOON: So few choices
By / RJ

As they clinch their respective nominations, Americans continue to dislike both BIden and Trump.

More stories
LETTER: Here comes the train to Los Angeles
LETTER: Here comes the train to Los Angeles
LETTER: Vladimir Putin gets a bad rap
LETTER: Vladimir Putin gets a bad rap
LETTER: Schumer picked wrong man to lecture
LETTER: Schumer picked wrong man to lecture
LETTER: Ask yourself: Are you better off now than three years ago?
LETTER: Ask yourself: Are you better off now than three years ago?
LETTER: Biden’s Gaza pier plan
LETTER: Biden’s Gaza pier plan
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss