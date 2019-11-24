LETTER: Are the Californians moving to Nevada all liberal?

Nevada Department of Transportation

With all the rancor over Californians moving to Nevada and the Silver State’s liberal direction, I would love to see an interesting poll conducted. I would love to see a poll of the number of native-born liberals in our state versus the number of liberal California transplants.

Something tells me the percentage of native-born liberals accounts for the strong conservative voting history Nevada has always had. Now, of course, all three branches of our state government are headed as far left as California.