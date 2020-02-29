LETTER: Aren’t Clark County teachers paid to teach all day?

In response to Feb. 22 letter by Bill Cuff regarding the travails of substitute teachers: Mr. Cuff did bring to light the absurdity of the Clark County School District’s archaic system of pay, i.e., you get extra for this if you have to do that. What happened to the idea that you receive a day’s pay for the day’s work you were hired to do? If you’re teaching students all day long, isn’t that your job?

I can’t imagine telling my employer, “Well if I do this today, I want more money” — even though this is what you hired me to do, and it’s during work hours.”

This is precisely what is wrong with tax-funded entities being unionized. Expect a taxpayer-funded unionized employee to do a job they were hired to do? How dare you.