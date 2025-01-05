LETTER: Arts District trip proves problematic

I thought I’d go to the “Arts District” recently in downtown Las Vegas for a light dinner. I finally found a parking spot on a dark side street about two blocks from the restaurant. All I had at the restaurant was a glass of beer and an underheated, rather small chicken pot pie. The bill was an outrageous $42, $29 for the pot pie.

When I got back to my car, I had a $25 parking ticket on my windshield. No wonder most of the businesses were empty. Needless to say, the “Arts District” has seen the last of me.