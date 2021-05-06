LETTER: Asian hate crimes, Congress and higher education
Victor Joecks’ April 28 column claimed that opposition by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen to a Republican amendment to the Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill was tantamount to supporting discrimination in higher education. However, the bill passed the Senate on a resounding bipartisan vote of 94-1, which was preceded by a Republican-Democratic compromise on the bill’s language.