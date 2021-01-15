LETTER: Ask the military to help with vaccine rollout

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

As we anticipate our recovery from the pandemic, we are now seeing the vaccine distribution process is not as robust as anticipated even though there are several viable vaccines available. The Review-Journal reported on Saturday that Nevada ranks 44th in the country in terms of vaccinations rates. This approach is not sustainable on our road to recovery.

We have the most sophisticated military in the world. Should it not be tasked with overseeing the mass distribution of the vaccines? The military has the proven ability to deploy and lead with world-class precision and to activate this undertaking.

Why are they not being deployed in this time of national crisis? For Las Vegas, we have the resources and facilities (Las Vegas Convention Center, Allegiant Stadium), along with a 24-hour city, to vastly improve vaccination rates.