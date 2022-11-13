LETTER: At least the House can stop Biden’s wasteful spending

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I know conservatives are disappointed with the election returns, but really, what did we expect?

The president was always going to remain the chief executive. But think of all the miserable, wasteful and unnecessary spending that could have been avoided without the Democrats in charge of the House. Except for executive orders that may well not survive the court system, the Democrats’ questionable legislation may well be over.

Maybe even more importantly, as gasoline, diesel supplies and heating oil become more expensive — and perhaps scarce — due to the Democrats’ infatuation with a climate change agenda, the Democrats will have only their own actions to blame.

In only about 18 short months the Democrats will have to face their legislative agenda again. Only the next time the recession, inflation and voter anger will be even sharper.