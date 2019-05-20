LETTER: Attack on student group at UNLV should be taken seriously

Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

In his May 8 column (“Conservative group attacked while at UNLV”), Victor Joecks wrongfully normalized Turning Points USA (TPUSA), an organization with ties to white-supremacists, extremists and racists and which expresses anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ bigotry. TPUSA is actively tracked by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center for its extremist views and controversies.

No one should be assaulted for peacefully expressing their views, even if their views are horrible. UNLV and law enforcement should take this incident seriously, prosecute those responsible for any crimes and take steps to ensure the safety of all students on campus. But don’t sugarcoat a racist organization spreading their hate on campus.