Letters

LETTER: Bad driving and high auto insurance premiums

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
March 7, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

In response to the Tuesday letter applauding a lawsuit over automobile insurance rates: Those of us who want to control car insurance rates can start by staying within the speed limits and coasting to a red light. This results in fewer accidents without the need to raise rates, grossly. But too many drivers have to speed to a red light to stop to see how many “like” them on Facebook.

Safe driving also brings the benefit of using less gasoline, which has been promised to nearly double in price. Perhaps that can be controlled by supply and demand. Also, brake life is extended.

Insurance companies do what is best for them. Now it is our turn.

