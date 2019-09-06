LETTER: Bad optics

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

The Liberty High school football players take the field during a football game against Chandler, Ariz., High School on Friday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football (“Gorman, Liberty meet formidable Hawaii foes”). While I’m sure a good deal of fundraising allowed this to take place, I’m also sure that a goodly amount of school funding — read taxpayer’s money — was expended for this trip as well.

Considering the recent funding turmoil at the Clark County School District, even if the monetary reality isn’t too damaging, the optics surely are.