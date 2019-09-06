91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Bad optics

September 5, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football (“Gorman, Liberty meet formidable Hawaii foes”). While I’m sure a good deal of fundraising allowed this to take place, I’m also sure that a goodly amount of school funding — read taxpayer’s money — was expended for this trip as well.

Considering the recent funding turmoil at the Clark County School District, even if the monetary reality isn’t too damaging, the optics surely are.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Allen Grayson, 60, from Bakersfield, Calif., eats popcorn before getting in line for a spot on ...
LETTER: Easy money

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

Christina Parreira, now a Ph.D. student at UNLV studying gender and sex work, sits in the lobby ...
LETTER: Hard work

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.

Wayne Allyn Root (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root pats himself on the back
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column for the sheer entertainment, like reading the comics. His Aug. 25 commentary didn’t disappoint.