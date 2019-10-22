LETTER: Banning Steve Wynn from the casino industry

Steve Wynn. Las Vegas Review-Journal file

The Nevada Gaming Control Board wants to ban Steve Wynn for “bringing discredit upon the state of Nevada and its gaming industry.” Talk about ungrateful (“Regulators target Wynn,” Oct. 15 Review-Journal).

Let’s be clear and not mince words: Steve Wynn made — or remade, really — today’s Las Vegas. Vegas was on its way to being Atlantic City — a decrepit, dying, mob-run city — when Mr. Wynn arrived and transformed it.

The sexual harassment allegations against Mr. Wynn should not be minimized, but they are just that: allegations. What is not an allegation is that the state and city should credit — not “discredit” — Mr. Wynn for what he has done and built over a lifetime.