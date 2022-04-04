74°F
LETTER: Beltway math never adds up

David Lyons Las Vegas
April 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

President Joe Biden’s new tax proposal aims to cut our current debt of $30 trillion by $1 trillion over the next decade (Monday Review-Journal). Really? Our deficit exists because our elected representatives in D.C. can’t do math. They constantly spend our money that they don’t have and then expect us to pay increased taxes. We need a budget that’s balanced and based on today’s tax revenues. And we need that message delivered to D.C.

