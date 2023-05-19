86°F
Letters

LETTER: Better Donald Trump than senile Biden

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
May 18, 2023 - 9:15 pm
 
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress o ...
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I agree with your Sunday editorial. Unfortunately, if Donald Trump ends up on the 2024 ballot facing senile Joe Biden, voters such as me won’t have any choice but to try to re-elect the obviously flawed ex-president. Last time around, the Democrat coalition of operatives, tech firms and media was unbeatable — and the next election will be the same.

I don’t want to see Mr. Trump run again, but it would be worse to have the Democrats get the presidency again. It’s imperative to find a viable candidate to run against Mr. Trump before the 2024 primaries.

THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
David Lyons Las Vegas

So state Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, is being investigated for meddling with a federal gran

President Joe Biden, seen in February 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden spends us into oblivion
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

We owe more money than we can repay, but President Joe Biden just doesn’t seem to understand the concept.

Graduate Allie Stokes walks in the processional with her teacher Cindy Barrett as her father Le ...
LETTER: Coverage of graduation brightens the weekend
Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah

A huge thank-you to the Review-Journal and reporter Julie Wootton-Greener. Her eloquent graduation story and photos in Saturday’s paper made our day (and Mother’s Day weekend).

