LETTER: Better Donald Trump than senile Biden

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I agree with your Sunday editorial. Unfortunately, if Donald Trump ends up on the 2024 ballot facing senile Joe Biden, voters such as me won’t have any choice but to try to re-elect the obviously flawed ex-president. Last time around, the Democrat coalition of operatives, tech firms and media was unbeatable — and the next election will be the same.

I don’t want to see Mr. Trump run again, but it would be worse to have the Democrats get the presidency again. It’s imperative to find a viable candidate to run against Mr. Trump before the 2024 primaries.