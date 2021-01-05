LETTER: Bicycle lanes configuration creates more problems

Your recent article on the three-feet ruling regarding bicyclists and motorists did not mention the following: Some formerly three-lane roads have had the right lane removed to allow for a bike lane. However, the marked bike path is on the extreme left of the lane, directly alongside the right traffic lane. This is dangerous both to cyclists and motorists.

Were the path on the right side, cyclists would be safer as motorists would already be more than three feet from cyclists. Also, especially on weekends, there are cyclists who flout procedures by riding outside the marked bike path in the right traffic lane so they can ride alongside one another. This creates another problematic situation for motorists.