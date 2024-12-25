50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden actions should be revoked

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
More Stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Let’s consider how much growth Southern Nevada can accomodate
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Electors and ‘fake’ electors
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Badlands settlement
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Let’s make Social Security fair again
Edward Allen Las Vegas
December 24, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The Wall Street Journal recently published a damning report about President Joe Biden’s mental decline going back to at least 2021. The paper interviewed nearly 50 people who were part of the president’s inner circle, and who engaged in various tactics to hide the president’s declining mental health. Those tactics worked fairly well until the June 2024 debate with Donald Trump, where the dementia became obvious to the public.

In light of this report, I propose that any legislation, executive orders and, yes, any presidential pardons signed by Mr. Biden since the Trump debate be declared legally null and void. Any document signed by any other individual without full mental capacity would certainly be questionable and/or invalid in court.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democrats vow to obstruct the Trump administration
John Turzer Henderson

Democrats are showing their true colors by not losing with grace and character, understanding why they lost and taking steps within the party to improve their image and actions.

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: UNLV’s great football season
David A. Meckley Las Vegas

Two UNLV coaches fail to finish the job with the players with two weeks remaining in the season.

MORE STORIES