LETTER: Biden actions should be revoked

The Wall Street Journal recently published a damning report about President Joe Biden’s mental decline going back to at least 2021. The paper interviewed nearly 50 people who were part of the president’s inner circle, and who engaged in various tactics to hide the president’s declining mental health. Those tactics worked fairly well until the June 2024 debate with Donald Trump, where the dementia became obvious to the public.

In light of this report, I propose that any legislation, executive orders and, yes, any presidential pardons signed by Mr. Biden since the Trump debate be declared legally null and void. Any document signed by any other individual without full mental capacity would certainly be questionable and/or invalid in court.