LETTER: Biden address was a yelling session

I watched the president’s State of the Union speech, and after 5 minutes, I had to turn it off. It was supposed to be a speech to the American people informing them of the past year and giving a glimpse of the coming year. Instead, it was a yelling session, and I became upset and not assured of our country’s status. I had to turn it off, as I was being addressed as I don’t know what, but surely not as a respected informed member of the United States.