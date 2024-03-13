58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden address was a yelling session

H. Pytel Las Vegas
March 12, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

I watched the president’s State of the Union speech, and after 5 minutes, I had to turn it off. It was supposed to be a speech to the American people informing them of the past year and giving a glimpse of the coming year. Instead, it was a yelling session, and I became upset and not assured of our country’s status. I had to turn it off, as I was being addressed as I don’t know what, but surely not as a respected informed member of the United States.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump fans have lost logic and reason
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

Has Mr. Trump done anything since the past election to convince those 8 million Americans to change their vote? Jan. 6? Nope. Jan. 6 convinced more reasonable Republicans of the danger he poses.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Biden speech falls short
David Baker Las Vegas

Let’s consider what the commander-in-chief said in his rant of a State of the Union Address.

Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
LETTER: Colorado’s Trump decision was no ‘ruse’
Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas

Any candidate who does not accept the outcome of an election or who tries to overturn our government and damage our democracy should not be on any ballot in this country.

More stories
VICTOR JOECKS: ‘Gender pay gap’ is destructive illusion
VICTOR JOECKS: ‘Gender pay gap’ is destructive illusion
CARTOON: Some need not apply
CARTOON: Some need not apply
Freshman leads Lady Rebels to Mountain West title game — PHOTOS
Freshman leads Lady Rebels to Mountain West title game — PHOTOS
RTC workers reach tentative contract with valley’s public transit operator
RTC workers reach tentative contract with valley’s public transit operator
Carrie Underwood cuts new ‘Sunday Night Football’ video in Vegas
Carrie Underwood cuts new ‘Sunday Night Football’ video in Vegas
Boy’s crash death ‘shattered our hearts,’ loved ones say in online fundraiser
Boy’s crash death ‘shattered our hearts,’ loved ones say in online fundraiser