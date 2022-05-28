LETTER: Biden administration should back off energy producers

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Inflation will not be brought under control until the Biden administration ends its war against oil companies. We must increase the production of fossil fuels in America. We are able to produce oil that is cleaner and less destructive to our environment than other countries. We have the technology and the government oversight.

The lies must end from this administration. The world will not end in 2030 if we don’t stop using fossil fuels. Electric vehicles rely on fossil fuels to charge their batteries. This is maddening. Food, energy, raw materials will all continue to rise with the price of fuel.

This Utopian world that the Democrats want does not exist. It is time to bring them under control and halt this hyper-inflationary environment that they created with their regressive policies.