87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Biden administration should back off energy producers

Tami Illingworth Henderson
May 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Inflation will not be brought under control until the Biden administration ends its war against oil companies. We must increase the production of fossil fuels in America. We are able to produce oil that is cleaner and less destructive to our environment than other countries. We have the technology and the government oversight.

The lies must end from this administration. The world will not end in 2030 if we don’t stop using fossil fuels. Electric vehicles rely on fossil fuels to charge their batteries. This is maddening. Food, energy, raw materials will all continue to rise with the price of fuel.

This Utopian world that the Democrats want does not exist. It is time to bring them under control and halt this hyper-inflationary environment that they created with their regressive policies.

MOST READ
1
$156K slots jackpot hits in northwest Las Vegas
$156K slots jackpot hits in northwest Las Vegas
2
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
3
$305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project set to get underway
$305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project set to get underway
4
They smeared blood on themselves, hid and watched teachers get shot. These are their stories
They smeared blood on themselves, hid and watched teachers get shot. These are their stories
5
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Another mass shooting
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

How long before we hear Alex Jones claim that the children and adults killed in the Texas gun massacre were actors?