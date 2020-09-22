85°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden and national mask mandate

Brandon Taylor Henderson
September 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Joe Biden recently said about a national mask mandate: “My legal team thinks I might have the authority to do so as president.”

First, nothing has recently changed to muddy the waters, so why can’t you say for certain one way or another? But more importantly, if the government needs to do verbal and legal gymnastics to justify something, then the government never had the right to do it in the first place.

Our Constitution does not bestow rights upon the people. Our Constitution places restrictions on the government. It uses language such as “Congress shall make no law” and “the rights of the people shall not be infringed.”

“We think we might have the right” translates to, “We think we can get around the Constitution.” To put it another way, trimming a little fat off the Constitution, the same one they swore to defend.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Park MGM goes non-smoking
Kathy Knapp Henderson

This long-overdue action will attract so many more people to the hotel, and smokers can still go outside for their fix.

Hikers make their way along the Pine Creek Canyon trail in the Red Rock Canyon National Recreat ...
LETTER: Red Rock by reservation?
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

If you want to ruin local tourism, just make it harder for people to visit our recreation areas and to see our fine state.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, ...
LETTER: The Henderson Trump rally and constitutional rights
Gary Klann Henderson

It is pretty obvious by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s picking and choosing actions that his main concern isn’t for the spread of COVID-19, but to suppress any effort by the Republican Party to re-elect President Trump.