LETTER: Biden and national mask mandate

Former vice president Joe Biden (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Joe Biden recently said about a national mask mandate: “My legal team thinks I might have the authority to do so as president.”

First, nothing has recently changed to muddy the waters, so why can’t you say for certain one way or another? But more importantly, if the government needs to do verbal and legal gymnastics to justify something, then the government never had the right to do it in the first place.

Our Constitution does not bestow rights upon the people. Our Constitution places restrictions on the government. It uses language such as “Congress shall make no law” and “the rights of the people shall not be infringed.”

“We think we might have the right” translates to, “We think we can get around the Constitution.” To put it another way, trimming a little fat off the Constitution, the same one they swore to defend.