Letters

LETTER: Biden demands accountability from bank executives

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
March 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden arrives with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to speak about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As I read the March 18 story, “Biden calls for tougher penalties on failed bank executives,” I was stunned to read Joe Biden’s statement that, “Strengthening accountability is an important deterrent to prevent mismanagement in the future.” There has been zero accountability for any of the failures of his administration. From the Afghanistan debacle to the border crisis to the supply chain meltdown, there has been no accountability. Not one official in the military nor in his Cabinet has been fired or has apologized.

Instead of taking responsibility for any shortcomings, Mr. Biden has simply avoided the subject or has blamed the “previous administration.” This lack of accountability will hardly “prevent mismanagement in the future.”

