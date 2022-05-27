LETTER: Biden flying the plane right into the ground

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

When I was learning to fly, the instructor told me, “These planes are built to fly. If you ever get in a situation where you don’t know what to do, let go of all the controls and the plane will straighten up and fly itself. Provided, of course, that you have enough clearance between you and the ground.”

I would like to say to President Joe Biden and his Beltway buddies, “This country was founded on free enterprise and personal responsibility. Take your hands off the controls and watch our country straighten itself out and do what it was designed to do.” Providing, of course, that we aren’t already too close to the ground.