90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Biden flying the plane right into the ground

Robin Skone-Palmer Las Vegas
May 26, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday ...
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

When I was learning to fly, the instructor told me, “These planes are built to fly. If you ever get in a situation where you don’t know what to do, let go of all the controls and the plane will straighten up and fly itself. Provided, of course, that you have enough clearance between you and the ground.”

I would like to say to President Joe Biden and his Beltway buddies, “This country was founded on free enterprise and personal responsibility. Take your hands off the controls and watch our country straighten itself out and do what it was designed to do.” Providing, of course, that we aren’t already too close to the ground.

MOST READ
1
Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale
Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale
2
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
3
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
4
$305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project set to get underway
$305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project set to get underway
5
16-year-old charged in fatal DUI crash to face adult court, judge rules
16-year-old charged in fatal DUI crash to face adult court, judge rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Another mass shooting
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

How long before we hear Alex Jones claim that the children and adults killed in the Texas gun massacre were actors?

People react outside the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old g ...
LETTER: Texas school shooting hits close to home
Franklin D. Fite Henderson

Wednesday morning, we received the news that one of our great-grandsons was too frightened to go to school. Too bad all senators and representatives did not get that same call.

LETTER: Congress looks into UFOs
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Visiting aliens probably concluded there was no intelligent life on Earth.