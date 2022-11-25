51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Biden tempers hopes on rising prices

Judi Kaminishi Las Vegas
November 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the Wh ...
President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden cautioned last week that “it’s going to take time” for inflation to recede. At least two years, right?

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Trump discovers duct tape’s most important use
CARTOONS: Trump discovers duct tape’s most important use
2
Woman dies during hike at Zion National Park, husband injured
Woman dies during hike at Zion National Park, husband injured
3
Las Vegas lawyer and former deputy attorney general ordered disbarred
Las Vegas lawyer and former deputy attorney general ordered disbarred
4
Tony Hsieh-owned building was fraudulently sold, judge rules
Tony Hsieh-owned building was fraudulently sold, judge rules
5
Law enforcement agencies crack down on 1-15 holiday traffic
Law enforcement agencies crack down on 1-15 holiday traffic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Comedian Gallagher performs at the Laugh Factory in the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. (Harr ...
LETTER: Remembering Gallagher
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

For those old enough to remember when comedy didn’t require the F-word to be funny, there was Gallagher.