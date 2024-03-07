LETTER: Biden, Trump put party above the country

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

How can this country find the right person to be our leader? It doesn’t appear that either of the leading candidates can do the job. After more than three years in office, our current president has finally decided, in an election year, that there’s a border crisis. He then puts it on the Republican to join him. But former President Donald Trump brags that he stopped his fellow Republicans from helping get anything passed. When can we find someone who will put what’s best for our country and not their parties? It so sad that these two candidates are the best we have.