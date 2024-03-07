57°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden, Trump put party above the country

Jim Veltri Las Vegas
March 6, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

How can this country find the right person to be our leader? It doesn’t appear that either of the leading candidates can do the job. After more than three years in office, our current president has finally decided, in an election year, that there’s a border crisis. He then puts it on the Republican to join him. But former President Donald Trump brags that he stopped his fellow Republicans from helping get anything passed. When can we find someone who will put what’s best for our country and not their parties? It so sad that these two candidates are the best we have.

THE LATEST
LETTER: Corruption in the courtroom?
John Neiman Las Vegas

Clarence Thomas has repeatedly failed to report a multitude of high-value gifts along with the fact that his wife, Gini, has a documented close relationship with Mr. Trump and the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

It’s become obvious that many people do not understand the student loan forgiveness program.

LETTER: A tale of two viewpoints
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

It is important to know that each extreme side cannot reason with the other. They cannot see what you see. They will not allow themselves to be convinced.

LETTER: In search of intellectual curiosity
John Schryver Henderson

It’s understandable that if you believe in creation, you aren’t going to spend much or any time trying to understand evolution.

LETTER: Credit card merger about survival
Bruce Walker Las Vegas

The primary reason Capital One is pursuing Discover has nothing to do with product offerings or access to transaction networks.

