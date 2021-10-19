LETTER: Biden wants to send the IRS after middle-class Americans

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Members of the current administration want to spend trillions to change America. They want to hire an additional 70,000 IRS auditors to hunt down middle-class people who are apparently cheating our country out of billions. Build back better, Joe. I guess all my payments or withdrawals will be $599 or less.

There is a reason this agenda is stalled. It is a terrible idea. People seem to forget that 52 senators think it’s a bad idea also.