LETTER: Biden wants to throw more money away on Afghanistan

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. U.S. Soldiers and Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

A story in Monday’s Review-Journal informed us that the U.S. government has decided to send “humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the brink of disaster.”

Our government held talks with the Taliban and pressed them to allow Americans and others to leave Afghanistan. The Taliban said they would assist in the facilitation of foreign nationals. The Taliban went back on their word and recently told the U.S. government that they would not help us track terrorists in Afghanistan. So why would we believe that the millions of dollars we send is ever going to make it to the poor and needy citizens in Afghanistan?

The money will end up in the hands of the Taliban and will make this terrorist organization only more powerful. They are already selling to the highest bidders some of the $82 billion in weapons that our generals and the president decided to leave behind. This administration is either naive or has just made another foreign blunder with our tax dollars.