Letters

LETTER: Biden's bungles student loans, the border

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas.
Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review- ...
(Getty Images)
O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
(Getty Images)
H. Pytel Las Vegas
April 17, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

When Joe Biden took office, he reopened our southern border. Recently, when there was a cry to close the border, he said only Congress can do it. Mr. Biden also wanted to forgive student loans. The Supreme Court said he cannot do that. But he still wants to forgive the loans. Mr. Biden is going to go against the Supreme Court?

These two situations show that Mr. Biden sits on the fence and goes whichever way will benefit him at the moment. Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

As for the student loans, those who took out the loans knew what was involved — they were to be repaid. Why should another group be singled out to receive special benefits? We need to get back to taking responsibility for what we signed up for.

Speaking as an immigrant whose family did it the right and hard way, I know that nothing was given to us and barriers were placed in front of us.

That was the immigration policy at that time, and we were glad and happy to be given the opportunity to become citizens of the United States.

O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
Jeff Garofalo Las Vegas

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms.

(Getty Images)
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
John Severson Henderson

I suggest that our politicians spend less time attacking each other and more time developing a plan to reduce inflation.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Cobey Du’bravo’s Wednesday letter in which he criticized Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign ad for implying she is a maverick Democrat.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eve Laurie Las Vegas

Higher prices will result. Poor families will still pay a higher price for food because Alber-Krog will still control the distribution of food.

