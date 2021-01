President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I see that one of President Joe Biden’s first acts will be to grant citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants. Well, that ought to keep others from entering this country illegally. (Note: Wish there was a sarcasm font). I wonder how the people who have been waiting patiently for their chance to immigrate here legally feel about realizing they’ve been wasting years trying to do the right thing?