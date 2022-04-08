75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s gaffe concerning Putin

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
April 7, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Joe Biden. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Joe Biden. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

In his Monday letter to the editor, Walter Wegst asks why it is politically incorrect for President Joe Biden to call for the ouster of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He states that he doesn’t understand the uproar over the comment. I think it is a great question, and it deserves an answer because many people out there wonder the same thing.

The answer is that Mr. Biden continues to hold back planes to assist Ukraine because he fears that this action would escalate the war and potentially ignite World War III with a country that has nuclear weapons. When Mr. Biden went off script and said what most of us feel about Putin, it was another verbal gaffe and mistake. If the president is as concerned as he keeps saying he is about not escalating the war through his actions, he must understand that his words matter as much as his actions do. Putin could most certainly use them to his advantage.

That Mr. Biden is unable to understand this or is incapable of controlling what he says when the teleprompter stops should give every American pause and concern.

MOST READ
1
A win for Tiger Woods could be an ‘all-time’ loss for the sportsbooks
A win for Tiger Woods could be an ‘all-time’ loss for the sportsbooks
2
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
3
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
4
Post-apocalyptic movie to film at closed casino near Las Vegas
Post-apocalyptic movie to film at closed casino near Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Joe Biden and high gasoline prices
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Looks like the president is trying to get on our good side after the highest rate of inflation in 40 years happened on his watch.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: High gasoline prices aren’t all bad
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

The higher gasoline prices will force us to walk more and drive less. This will save money and improve health and air quality.

Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on ...
LETTER: Will Smith and Chris Rock
Troy Schroeder Las Vegas

How are children supposed to learn proper conduct when the “adults” don’t even know it?