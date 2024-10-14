LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and Hamas after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

We are so lucky that President Joe Biden is not running for re-election. Judging from his latest comments regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s motives in holding up peace prospects in the Middle East (Saturday Review-Journal), he apparently hasn’t noticed the Hezbollah and Iran want to destroy Israel. If they truly wanted peace, the hostages they still hold would be released in good health.

