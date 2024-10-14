73°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and Hamas after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: The Donald Trump way
LETTER: Follow Arizona on traffic cameras
Bill L. Wilson Henderson
October 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

We are so lucky that President Joe Biden is not running for re-election. Judging from his latest comments regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s motives in holding up peace prospects in the Middle East (Saturday Review-Journal), he apparently hasn’t noticed the Hezbollah and Iran want to destroy Israel. If they truly wanted peace, the hostages they still hold would be released in good health.

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese. We are so lucky he dropped out of the race for president. I’m still not sure of his predecessor.

