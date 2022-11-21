48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s student loan bribe may have worked

Darlene Nix Henderson
November 21, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2022 - 9:00 pm
President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the Wh ...
President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After all the nonstop political ads for the past several months about doomsday if any Republicans were elected, it seems the classic bait and switch of student loan forgiveness worked its magic. Seriously, did the ones who bought into this plan think it was legal and would not face challenges? An executive order giving away billions of dollars to a select number of people was not feasible and at the least would need congressional approval. It seems to me that the votes it gained for the Democrats created the end result that was planned.

MOST READ
1
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
2
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
3
CARTOONS: Trump just caught Republicans staring at DeSantis
CARTOONS: Trump just caught Republicans staring at DeSantis
4
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
5
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Comedian Gallagher performs at the Laugh Factory in the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. (Harr ...
LETTER: Remembering Gallagher
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

For those old enough to remember when comedy didn’t require the F-word to be funny, there was Gallagher.