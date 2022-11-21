LETTER: Biden’s student loan bribe may have worked

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After all the nonstop political ads for the past several months about doomsday if any Republicans were elected, it seems the classic bait and switch of student loan forgiveness worked its magic. Seriously, did the ones who bought into this plan think it was legal and would not face challenges? An executive order giving away billions of dollars to a select number of people was not feasible and at the least would need congressional approval. It seems to me that the votes it gained for the Democrats created the end result that was planned.