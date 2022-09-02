LETTER: Biden’s student loan gift

President Joe Biden

The president last week granted $10,000 in relief for college loan debt. Does he have that authority in the federal domain?

From childhood, I believed that the United States’ ideal was to treat people equally. That no longer seems to be the case.

Maybe the president can relieve up to $10,000 in income taxes of any other individual in any year. That would be an approach that treats people equally. Many people even today pay less than $10,000 a year in income taxes.

Or maybe he could follow the example of mine, where if you receive an education, you pay back in service to some public organization, such as the police, fire department, hospital or armed forces. There could be quite a list here.

The effect on the country of the GI Bill after World War II was dramatic. That made the country blossom after the war. My brother, who served in the Navy, and many others took advantage of it. When he was in high school, I do not believe that he ever thought he would attend college. But graduate he did.

The people who borrowed the money were supposedly adults accepting a responsibility. Now comes the payback time. Otherwise, we taxpayers pay for their education without receiving the benefits.